6 ASC moves in Florida

Florida is one of the most active states for ASCs and medical real estate.

Five Florida ASC moves and other updates Becker's has reported on in the last 10 days:

1. Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. The Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet and will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms.

2. HCA Healthcare expanded its network of 153 ASCs by acquiring interest in Performance Health Surgery Center in Fort Myers (Fla.) along with five physician partners. Performance Health Surgery Center is 14,910-square-feet, with four operating rooms and state-of-the-art equipment for minimally invasive outpatient procedures.

3. Investment adviser Chicago Pacific Founders partnered with two Florida-based ophthalmology providers, Magruder Eye and Robson Eye Institute, to form Ascend Vision Partners. Ascend Vision will provide administrative services to the company's practices and the Lakeside Surgery Center.

4. Florida Health Department inspectors found that physicians performing surgeries at the plastic surgery center Miami Surgical Center don't have state-required hospital backups to save a patient's life if procedures go wrong.

5. Southpoint Surgery Center in Jacksonville, Fla., a 34,029-square-foot medical center with a large ASC, has been sold to REIT healthcare for just over $18.5 million. The 13,021-square-foot ASC has four operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms and two procedure rooms.

6. In June, Florida Springs Surgery Center in Spring Hill reported to HHS that the personal data of 2,203 patients was leaked in a cyberattack between March 25 and June 2.