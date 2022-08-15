Florida ASC lacks lifesaving hospital backup, state inspectors find

Florida Health Department inspectors found that physicians performing surgeries at the Miami Surgical Center don't have state-required hospital backups to save a patient's life if procedures go wrong, the Miami Herald reported Aug. 15.

According to a health department complaint cited by the Herald, surgeons at the plastic surgery ASC did not in writing provide patients the name and location of the hospital where the surgeon could transfer the patient in case of emergency, as is required by state law.

The surgeons also do not have transfer agreements with a licensed hospital within a reasonable proximity, inspectors found. Of the two surgeons on the center's website, Akul Amin, MD, lists no staff privileges, and Daniel Zeichner, MD, lists privileges at a medical center 42 miles away, according to the publication.