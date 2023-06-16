6 ASC moves in California

Here are six ASC moves that have taken place in California since February:

Covenant Physician Partners expanded its footprint in Southern California through a new merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.

Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Sierra Eye Group in Visalia, Calif., Kings Eye Center in Hanford, Calif., and Premier Surgery Center in Santa Maria, Calif.

National Surgical Center Stockton (Calif.) began offering HFX, high-frequency spinal cord stimulation procedures for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy.

Andre Schotte took on the role of administrator at DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach in California.