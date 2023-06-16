6 ASC moves in California

Here are six ASC moves that have taken place in California since February:
- Covenant Physician Partners expanded its footprint in Southern California through a new merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.
- Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Sierra Eye Group in Visalia, Calif., Kings Eye Center in Hanford, Calif., and Premier Surgery Center in Santa Maria, Calif.
- National Surgical Center Stockton (Calif.) began offering HFX, high-frequency spinal cord stimulation procedures for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy.
- Andre Schotte took on the role of administrator at DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach in California.