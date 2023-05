National Surgical Center Stockton (Calif.) has begun offering HFX, high-frequency spinal cord stimulation procedures for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy.

HFX is an FDA-approved technology and the only paresthesia-free therapy approved by the FDA to treat diabetic neuropathy.

More than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and 20 to 25 percent of people with diabetes develop PDN, painful diabetic neuropathy, according to a May 9 press release.