Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Premier Surgery Center in Santa Maria, Calif.

This is the management services organization's fifth ASC in California, according to a March 3 news release from Unifeye Vision Partners.

Premier Surgery Center was founded in 2007 and has 13 physicians.

Unifeye Vision Partners now supports 117 providers, 42 clinic locations and 11 ASCs. The MSO is backed by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners.