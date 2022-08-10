5 recent studies for ASC leaders to know

Two recent studies have shown use cases for artificial intelligence in both ophthalmology and gastroenterology.

Five studies that Becker's has reported on since the end of June:

1. Artificial intelligence systems can use machine learning to identify early signs of glaucoma, a study published in Ophthalmology found. The study was led by Siamak Yousefi, PhD, an assistant professor from University of Tennessee's department of ophthalmology in Memphis.

2. GI cancer patients in the Southeastern United States face higher mortality rates than in other geographic regions in the U.S., suggests new research published in Gastroenterology.

3. An artificial intelligence tool for smartphones can be used to gauge the quality of bowel preparation before colonoscopy, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. The study was blinded for the colonoscopist and randomized.

4. A meta-analysis found that using Cellvizio — a multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy system — in tandem with the standard of care to guide biopsies improves diagnosis for dysplasia and cancer and reduces sampling error, according to research published in Techniques and Innovations in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

5. Medicare patients have to pay an average of 77.9 percent of their colonoscopy bills out of pocket, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.