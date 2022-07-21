5 healthcare data breaches in 3 months

Here are five data breaches affecting healthcare organizations that Becker's has reported on since April 25:

1. A hacker stole data from ASC and imaging group Shields Health Care, jeopardizing the personal information of 2 million people at 56 practices and facilities in New England.

2. Eye Care Leaders, an electronic medical record platform, experienced a data breach compromising the personal health information of at least 342,000 people from a minimum of eight eye care and surgical eye practices.

3. Champaign, Ill.-based Christie Clinic, a physician-owned multispecialty group practice, suffered a data breach that placed the personal data of 502,869 people at risk.

4. Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center suffered a data breach, affecting the personal information of 500 people.

5. Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group was hit with a network breach.