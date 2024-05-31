4 ASCs adding robots

Here are four ASCs in the U.S. that have added robotic technology to their facilities, as reported by Becker's since April 12:

1. The Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa) added device manufacturer Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system for hip and knee replacements.

2. Bloomington, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center piloted Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence-powered polyp detection tool for colonoscopies.

3. Valley Surgery Center in Hudson, Wis., now offers robotic-assisted surgery for procedures including gallbladder removal, hernia repair, gynecologic surgeries and use of the LINX reflux management system.

4. Wichita Falls, Texas-based Momentum Specialty Surgery Center became the first ASC to successfully implant a cochlear device using the IotaMotion’s iotaSOFT system.