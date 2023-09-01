11 medical office buildings, ASCs announced in August

From a California-based orthopedic ASC to a North Carolina medical office building, here are 11 medical office and ASC projects announced in August:

UC Davis Health broke ground on a new medical office building in the Folsom (Calif.) Ranch neighborhood, and plans to add a future ASC and a 112,000-square-foot three-story outpatient clinic. Pleasanton, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley announced a $500 million renovation plan that includes adding ambulatory surgery. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute opened its sixth ASC in partnership with local orthopedic surgeons. Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health and Dunn, N.C.-based Harnett Health broke ground on a three-story, 66,000-square-foot medical office building in Lillington, N.C. Northern Regional Hospital is opening a new, 25,000-square-foot medical office building in Mount Airy, N.C., that will house its family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery and urology practices. Northern Arizona Healthcare opened a new cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgery clinic in Flagstaff, Ariz. Ascension Medical Group is set to open a 60,000-square-foot Ascension Medical Group Georgetown Health Center in Georgetown, Texas. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare plans to add a $21.3 million, 30,000-square-foot medical office building an hour south of the city in Farmington, Mo. Rochester, Minn.-based Olmsted Medical Center broke ground on a new ASC in Owatonna, Minn. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health plans to construct an ASC and medical office building in the state's South Middleton Township.

Rockville Centre, N.Y. based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory and urgent care center in Centereach, N.Y.