10 worst states for physicians to retire in the last 5 years

Kentucky was named Wallethub's worst state to retire for the last three years.

Here's the personal finance site's ranking of the best states for physicians to retire in the last five years:

2025

Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Washington New Mexico New Jersey Rhode Island West Virginia Arkansas Hawaii

2024

Kentucky New Jersey Mississippi Rhode Island Oklahoma Louisiana New York Washington Arkansas Illinois

2023

Kentucky New Jersey Mississippi Oklahoma New York Louisiana Illinois Washington Maryland Arkansas

2022

New Jersey Mississippi New York Kentucky Oklahoma Illinois Rhode Island Arkansas West Virginia Louisiana

2021