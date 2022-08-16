Value-based care in 2022: 15 updates

ASCs are looking to value-based care as the industry pivots to support bundled payment models.
Here are 15 value-based care updates to know in 2022:
- Elevance Health is partnering with Aledade to assist independent primary care physicians' transition to value-based care.
- The Jackson Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, adopted a value-based care model.
- Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based care company for patients receiving home and community-based services.
- Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners inked a partnership with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care.
- A coalition of healthcare organizations in California signed a plan to transition primary care practices throughout the state to a value-based delivery and payment model.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bridges Health Partners signed a three-year, value-based agreement for Highmark's Medicare Advantage members in Western Pennsylvania.
- Senior healthcare provider CareMax acquired Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Medicare value-based care business in a cash and stock deal.
- United Physicians and Austin, Texas-based Agilon Health entered a long-term partnership to transition United's primary care delivery system for Medicare Advantage patients to a full-risk value-based care model.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Honest Medical Group for a venture they say will ease physicians' transition to value-based care for Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients.
- Priority Health partnered with Seattle-based Accolade to offer custom and value-based policies to Michigan members. Priority members will be offered a support model using virtual care services and personalized navigation capabilities.
- UnitedHealth Group's Optum agreed to buy Lafayette, La.-based home-health firm LHC. The agreement will allow members to receive value-based care in the comfort of their homes.
- Austin, Texas-based Agilon Health began implementing a long-term partnership with MaineHealth to improve primary care services. Agilon assists providers with transitioning to value-based care models.
- Senior-focused value-based care platform Vytalize Health closed more than $50 million in series B funding.
- Fifteen percent of physicians participate in value-based payment models, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics is joining with Healthcare Outcomes Performance Co. to integrate value-based partnerships with orthopedic practices, physicians, health systems and payers in the region.