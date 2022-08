The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2.

Through a partnership with healthcare platform agilon health, the clinic becomes the first independent primary care physician group in the region to adopt value-based care.

The switch to a fee-for-service model will allow the clinic's 50 primary care physicians to offer low-cost care to senior patients.