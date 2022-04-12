Value-based care startup raises $50M

Senior-focused value-based care platform Vytalize Health closed more than $50 million in series B funding, as reported by "Becker's Digital Health & Health IT Podcast."

Vytalize said April 11 that the funding round was led by private equity firm Enhanced Healthcare Partners and also included Kittyhawk Ventures, Kawn Ventures, North Coast Ventures and other investors. The financing is expected to facilitate Vytalize investing in its care delivery infrastructure, partnering with Medicare Advantage and commercial plans and expanding its team.

"Our goal is to strengthen the special relationship between patients and their primary care doctors, which becomes the foundation for realizing the full potential of value-based care," Vytalize Health CEO Faris Ghawi said. "We're witnessing new frontiers that were previously unimaginable in healthcare, and we're excited to enable our doctors to be at the cutting edge of this next chapter."