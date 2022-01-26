6 recent ASC accreditations

Six ASC accreditations and service verifications from the past two months:

1. The Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine, with locations in Flowood, Miss., and Madison, Ala., received advanced orthopedic and spine certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

2. The American College of Surgeons awarded its level 1 children's surgery verification to the Hershey (Pa.) Outpatient Surgery Center.

3. Reno, Nev.-based Avance Plastic Surgery Institute was accredited by the AAAHC, the practice said Dec. 15.

4. Des Moines, Iowa-based Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center was awarded two distinctions for orthopedic care, according to a Dec. 20 report by NBC affiliate WHO-13.

5. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group's endoscopy center in La Plata, Md., was accredited by the AAAHC, The Southern Maryland Chronicle said Jan. 4.

6. DISC Surgery Center in Newport Beach, Calif., has been awarded its fifth consecutive accreditation by the AAAHC.