Iowa ASC earns 2 orthopedic distinctions

Des Moines, Iowa-based Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center has been awarded two distinctions for orthopedic care, according to a Dec. 20 report by NBC affiliate WHO-13.

The ASC earned Accreditation for Advanced Ortho Certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care as well as the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

The Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center is the only ASC in Iowa to earn both distinctions, the report said.