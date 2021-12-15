Pennsylvania ASC earns level 1 children's surgery verification

The American College of Surgeons awarded the Hershey (Pa.) Outpatient Surgery Center its level 1 children's surgery verification.

The designation was included in the American College of Surgeons' reverification of Penn State Health Children's Hospital, which owns the surgery center. The ACS evaluated the hospital and surgery center on criteria related to staffing, training and facility infrastructure, and care protocols, the hospital said Dec. 15.

Level 1 verification also requires the presence of children's surgical and medical specialists, pediatric anesthesiologists and emergency physicians, and the provision of surgical care across multiple specialties.

Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center is a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. The ASC features seven operating rooms that facilitate procedures in urology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery, colorectal surgery, neurosurgery, ENT, gynecology and pain management.

Physicians do not have an ownership or investment interest in Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center.