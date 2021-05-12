6 ASCs that received accreditation in 2021

ASC accreditation shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are six ASCs accredited so far in 2021, despite the pandemic:

1. Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) has received accreditation from both CMS and The Joint Commission, according to a LinkedIn post by the center's clinical director, Will Bozlee, BSN, RN.

2. Kinston, N.C.-based Park Endoscopy Center has received accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care for the sixth time since 2008, according to a May 6 release.

3. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., according to a May 6 LinkedIn post from the practice.

4. Guilford, Conn.-based The Langdon Center for Laser & Cosmetic Surgery was reaccredited by The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, the company announced April 26.

5. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Panther Creek, an ASC owned by Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare and Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic through a partnership, received CMS approval on March 3.

6. Herrin-based Southern Illinois Orthopaedic Center was reaccredited by the 2021 Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to a Jan. 30 report from The Southern Illinoisan.

