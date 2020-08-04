Pain management partners bring Texas group into the fold — 3 insights

Spindletop Pain Management Holdings and Tricity Pain Associates acquired San Antonio-based Hill Country Pain Associates.

Three things to know:

1. The acquisition brings San Antonio-based Tricity Pain Associates to a total of 35 pain management providers and 22 clinic locations, including three ASCs in Texas.

2. Hill Country has attracted interest from other groups and hospital systems over the years, according to co-founders Bill Murphy, MD, and Justin Vigil, MD. "Still," they said, "this partnership with Spindletop and Tricity felt right, and is the one we chose for our patients, our staff, and our continued professional growth."

3. Spindletop and Tricity established a partnership in 2018 to bolster pain management services. In May 2019, Spindletop announced plans to invest $100 million in the growing interventional pain management field.

