Pacira opens training center to advance non-opioid pain management options

Pacira BioSciences opened the Pacira Innovation and Training Center of Tampa (Fla.) to train physicians on non-opioid pain management options, the company announced Oct. 21.

The center will train providers on regional and field block approaches for managing pain. The center was created with the guidance and input of leaders in the field of regional anesthesia.

Equipped with a simulation laboratory and a lecture hall, the center will provide live, virtual and global presentations. The center also has a green-screen broadcast studio designed to livestream content.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs — September 2020

Work begins on new ASC in Arizona — 3 details

SCA centers added 1,000+ new surgeons in 2020 so far: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.