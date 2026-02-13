The highest-paid anesthesiologist in the 10 largest Western cities

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Los Angeles, the most populated city in the West, earns $1,078,200 per year, according to Medscape’s salary reporter tool.
Anesthesiologists earn an average of $432,490 annually across the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here are the salaries of the highest-paid anesthesiologist in the 10 most populated cities in the West, along with their amount of experience and their practice setting.
- Los Angeles: $1,078,200 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; employed practice setting
- Phoenix: $873,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- San Diego: $865,900 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- San Jose, Calif.: $898,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- San Francisco: $898,600 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Seattle: $962,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Denver: $1,045,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Las Vegas: $975,400 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Portland, Ore.: $961,000 annual salary; 15-21 years of experience; self-employed practice setting
- Tucson, Ariz.: $630,700 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed practice setting