Paceline Anesthesia recruits 3 CRNAs for surgery center openings: 3 details

After expanding into Seattle and Everett, Wash., Enumclaw, Wash.-based Paceline Anesthesia is seeking three certified registered nurse anesthetists to join its team.

Three details:

1. The independent, all-CRNA group has full-time openings in Everett, Seattle and Bellevue, Wash.

2. New hires have the option to work at different ASCs or a single outpatient location.

3. The openings offer an opportunity to work on a variety of cases with overtime pay and no weekends or holidays.

Click here for more information.

More articles on surgery centers:

Baylor, Scott & White opens $80M hospital — 5 insights

Texas eye practice, surgery center to anchor $77M tower in the works — 5 key points

Alabama surgeon opens 40,000-square-foot medical plaza with ASC



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.