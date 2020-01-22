Paceline Anesthesia recruits 3 CRNAs for surgery center openings: 3 details
After expanding into Seattle and Everett, Wash., Enumclaw, Wash.-based Paceline Anesthesia is seeking three certified registered nurse anesthetists to join its team.
Three details:
1. The independent, all-CRNA group has full-time openings in Everett, Seattle and Bellevue, Wash.
2. New hires have the option to work at different ASCs or a single outpatient location.
3. The openings offer an opportunity to work on a variety of cases with overtime pay and no weekends or holidays.
Click here for more information.
