Illinois groups create opioid-prescribing guidelines for ASCs, other facilities

Illinois healthcare organizations developed opioid prescribing guidelines that apply to ASCs, emergency departments, specialists and primary care providers in Winnebago County, according to local television outlet WREX.

The organizations worked with the Winnebago County Health Department to create the guidelines, which are intended to reduce local opioid use disorder.

The guidelines:

1. Check all opioid prescriptions through the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program and document them in the patient's record.

2. Limit opioid prescriptions to three days for patients at ASCs, emergency department outpatient surgery centers and urgent care settings.

3. Primary care providers, pain management specialists or a managing physician should take over pain management responsibilities after the initial three days and communicate with the original prescriber as needed.

4. Follow CDC guidelines when prescribing opioids beyond the three-day period or for chronic pain.

