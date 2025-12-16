Nursing group renews support partnership for addiction recovery services

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology has renewed its partnership with Parkdale Center for Professionals to support substance use disorder treatment and recovery resources for certified registered nurse anesthetists and registered resident nurse anesthetists.

The collaboration, first launched in October 2018, maintains the AANA helpline, a 24/7, confidential resource staffed by trained addiction professionals. The helpline supports individuals, as well as concerned colleagues, supervisors and loved ones seeking guidance related to substance use disorder, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

The partnership also includes continued development of educational resources and advocacy efforts surrounding substance use disorder, with attention to the specific needs of anesthesia professionals.