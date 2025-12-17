5 anesthesia leaders honored in 2025

In 2025, national anesthesia organizations recognized clinicians and researchers whose work is influencing patient safety, health equity, education and policy.

These five anesthesiologists were honored for their contributions to the specialty this year:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

David Feinstein, MD. Anesthesiologist and Director of Clinical Informatics at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Cambridge, Mass.): Dr. Feinstein earned the J.S. Gravenstein Award from the Society for Technology in Anesthesia at its annual meeting in January in Tempe, Ariz. He was recognized for lifetime contributions to anesthesia technology, including work in laboratory technology, computer programming, simulation, medical standards and informatics, with a longstanding focus on advancing patient safety in anesthesia.

Jeffrey Kirsch, MD. Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Washington (Seattle): Dr. Kirsch earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of University Anesthesiologists. He was recognized for his contributions to research, education and mentoring in anesthesia across multiple institutions, including Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the Milwaukee-based Medical College of Wisconsin, Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University and the University of Washington. Dr. Kirsch has been a member of the AUA since 1991 and served as the organization’s president from 2020 to 2022.

Tyler Law, MD. Associate Professor of Anesthesia at the University of California San Francisco: Dr. Law earned the International Anesthesia Research Society Mentored Research Award for his project, “Prediction of Pulse Oximeter Bias Using Machine Learning.” His research uses AI to model and correct bias in pulse oximetry readings to improve accuracy and equity in oxygen saturation measurements used for clinical decision-making.

Mark Bicket, MD, PhD. Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at the University of Michigan Medical School with a joint appointment in the School of Public Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.): Dr. Bicket earned the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ James E. Cottrell, MD, Presidential Scholar Award for his work advancing evidence-based, patient-centered pain care. Dr. Bicket also serves as co-director of the Ann Arbor-based Overdose Prevention Engagement Network and leads federally funded research focused on improving pain management while reducing opioid-related harm.

5. Antonio Hernandez Conte, MD.Past-president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists: Dr. Conte earned the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ Bertram W. Coffer, MD Excellence in Government Award in recognition of his leadership in advocacy and professional citizenship. Dr. Conte has served on the ASA Committee on Governmental Affairs and chaired its advocacy education task force, where he helped create the Resident Advocacy Champion program and expand the Resident Scholar program nationwide.