Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 updates in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologists making headlines since Dec. 21:
- Two anesthesiologists — Davoy Murray, MD, and Brit Lovvorn, MD — will join West Georgia Anesthesiology Associates and Tanner Heart Care in Carrollton.
- Anesthesiologist and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, MD, R-Md., was reelected to the House of Representatives. Here are the 18 other physicians elected to Congress in November.
- Three anesthesia leaders joined Becker's to discuss challenges with securing anesthesia reimbursements in the industry today.