Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 3 updates in 2 weeks

Here are three anesthesiologists making headlines since Dec. 21:

Two anesthesiologists — Davoy Murray, MD, and Brit Lovvorn, MD — will join West Georgia Anesthesiology Associates and Tanner Heart Care in Carrollton. Anesthesiologist and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, MD, R-Md., was reelected to the House of Representatives. Here are the 18 other physicians elected to Congress in November. Three anesthesia leaders joined Becker's to discuss challenges with securing anesthesia reimbursements in the industry today.