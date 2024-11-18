6 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are six anesthesiologists who have made headlines in the last month:

1. James Eddy, MD, an interventional pain management physician and anesthesiologist in Lake Charles, La., passed away at 81.

2. Two leaders of anesthesiologist organizations — Ronald Harter, MD, president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Antonio Hernandez Conte, MD, former president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists — joined Becker's to discuss the ongoing provider shortage.

3. Moultrie, Ga.-based Sterling Physician Group recently added six physicians — including anesthesiologist Robert Tokhunts, PhD, MD — to its medical staff.

4. Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center and NASA have partnered on a pediatric cancer program that aims to alleviate patient fears about radiation therapy. Corrie Anderson, MD, anesthesiologist and director of pediatric pain medicine at Seattle Children's, came up with the idea after pediatric patients told him the proton beam therapy machine looked like a spaceship.

5. Denver Health is discontinuing its centralized nitrous oxide tank and delivery system to cut costs and reduce carbon emissions. David Abts, MD, an anesthesiologist at the system, told CBS News the previous tank system emitted the carbon equivalent to driving around the Earth's circumference 130 times each year. The new model has led to a 95% reduction in waste.