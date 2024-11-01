Sterling Physician Group adds 6 physicians, specialists

Moultrie, Ga.-based Sterling Physician Group recently added six physicians to its medical staff, The Moultrie Observer reported Oct. 31.

The latest hire is Daphne Mlachila, MD, who joined Sterling Group Primary Care as a pediatrician. Dr. Mlachila trained in both the United Kingdom and the U.S. and completed her pediatrics residency at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Sterling Group Gastroenterology welcomed Don Roberts, MD, in September. Dr. Roberts completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals and a postgraduate gastrointestinal endoscopy preceptorship in Opelika, Ala.

Jeremy Goodman, MD, joined Sterling Group Urology after completing a urology residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.

Robert Tokhunts, PhD, MD, joined Sterling as an anesthesiologist and critical care physician. He received his medical degree from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., and continued with residency and fellowship training in anesthesiology and critical care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

Sterling's emergency department at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie also brought on two physicians: Bernadette Dazzo, DO, who completed an emergency medicine residency at West Michigan Emergency Medicine Residency, serving as chief resident, and Chris Taranto, DO, who completed his emergency medicine residency at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.