Louisiana anesthesiologist, guitarist, dies at 81

James Eddy, MD, an interventional pain management physician and anesthesiologist in Lake Charles, La., has passed away at 81, according to a Nov. 6 obituary published by American Press.

Dr. Eddy attended Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans for his medical training before joining Anesthesia Associates, where he practiced for 20 years. At 60, he completed a fellowship in interventional pain. Following his fellowship, Dr. Eddy opened a clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Lake Charles, where he practiced until his retirement in 2013.

Aside from his talents as a physician, Dr. Eddy was a notable classical guitarist. He studied classical and flamenco guitar in both Spain and Mexico, and he gave a number of concerts in the U.S., including a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City, according to the American Press.

Dr. Eddy was a member of the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society, the Louisiana State Medical Society, the Louisiana Society of Anesthesiology, the American Society of Anesthesiology, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and the International Spinal Injection Society.