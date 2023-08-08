5 fast facts on the state of anesthesiology

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of anesthesiology recently:
$373,720: The average pay among anesthesiologists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for anesthesiologists.
9: The average number of hours anesthesiologists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week.
11 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who participate in value-based care models.
$81,076: The difference in average annual pay between anesthesiologists who are employed ($369,379) and self-employed ($450,455).
69 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.