5 fast facts on the state of anesthesiology

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of anesthesiology recently:

$373,720: The average pay among anesthesiologists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for anesthesiologists.

9: The average number of hours anesthesiologists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week.

11 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who participate in value-based care models.

$81,076: The difference in average annual pay between anesthesiologists who are employed ($369,379) and self-employed ($450,455).

69 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.