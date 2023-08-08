Anesthesia

5 fast facts on the state of anesthesiology

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of anesthesiology recently:

$373,720: The average pay among anesthesiologists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for anesthesiologists. 

9: The average number of hours anesthesiologists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week. 

11 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who participate in value-based care models.

$81,076: The difference in average annual pay between anesthesiologists who are employed ($369,379) and self-employed ($450,455).

69 percent: The percentage of anesthesiologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.

