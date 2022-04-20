3 laws expanding CRNA scope of practice

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology is among the organizations pushing state legislatures to loosen restrictions on certified nurse anesthetists' scope of practice, saying the move would increase access to safe and affordable care.

Here are three states that have expanded the scope of practice for CRNAs in the last year:

1. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey April 18 signed into law a provision that allows CRNAs to provide anesthesia services in coordination with a physician, podiatrist or dentist.

2. The Alaska Board of Nursing adopted rules Jan. 19 that eliminated specific administrative procedures as a requirement for CRNA licensure, the association said. With the passage, CRNAs and other advanced practice registered nurses are no longer required to submit to the state "consultation and referral plans" to provide anesthesia services.

3. In June, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a formal recognition of CRNAs in Pennsylvania nursing statutes, the association said. The law clarifies that CRNAs can perform anesthesia services under the direction of a physician.