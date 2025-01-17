Anesthesia

U of Alabama taps anesthesia director

Claire Wallace -  

The University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine's department of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine has tapped Ryan Densmore, MD, as its director of non-operating room anesthesia. 

Dr. Densmore currently serves as an assistant professor in both the division of multispecialty anesthesia and the division of cardiothoracic anesthesia at UAB, according to a Jan. 9 press release. 

He specializes in complex interventional areas, such as the cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs.

In his new role, he will transform NORA into a fully integrated and specialized extension of UAB's anesthesia services. 

