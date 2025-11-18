Stony Brook University names anesthesiology department chair

The Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University has named Syed Shah, MD, as chair of the anesthesiology department.

Dr. Shah has served in the role in an interim capacity since 2023. Under his leadership, the department has expanded ambulatory surgical services, established 24/7 critical care coverage and launched both an Inpatient Perioperative Pain Service and a Perioperative Anesthesiology Consult Service, according to a Nov. 17 news release from the university.

The anesthesia department is ranked 21st in National Institutes of Health funding and has achieved a 100 percent residency match rate for the past two years.

The appointment was effective Nov. 6, the release said.