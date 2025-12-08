NAPA Anesthesia appoints chief growth officer

Sunrise, Fla.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia has named Jody Casey as its chief growth officer.

In the role, Ms. Casey will expand existing partner relationships, create new business opportunities and align go-to-market initiatives in sales and marketing, according to a Dec. 8 news release from NAPA.

Ms. Casey has 25 years of experience leading sales teams. She most recently served as managing director and healthcare technology practice leader at consulting firm Protiviti.

NAPA serves more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities across 23 states, the release said.