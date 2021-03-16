US gives 100M+ shots; Moderna, Sanofi start new trials and more: 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Moderna said March 8 that it partnered with Baxter International to boost its supply of COVID-19 vaccines by 60 million to 90 million doses this year.

2. Moderna said March 10 it began the first human trial of a modified version of its COVID-19 vaccine designed to combat the virus variant first found in South Africa, called B.1.351.

3. Sanofi began a phase 1/2 human trial for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Lexington, Mass.-based mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio.

4. The U.S. has given more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of March 12, according to data from the CDC.

5. Japanese drugmaker Takeda signed an agreement March 15 to use contract development and manufacturing company IDT Biologika's facility, which was previously reserved for Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate, to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 new joint-venture ASCs | February 2021

Dr. Barbara Bergin's outlook on orthopedics in ASCs

UC Davis Health building medical campus with ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.