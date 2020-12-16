The first Americans to get a dose, clinical trials and more — 9 COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are nine updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a critical care nurse and intensive care unit director at New York City-based Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the first American to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 14

In several states, hospital CEOs have been among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Many leaders hope the move will help their communities see the vaccine as safe and increase adoption.

The U.S. government is reportedly negotiating a deal to use its buying power to free up supplies of raw materials to help Pfizer boost production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

HHS said Dec. 11 that it plans to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. officials quarantined several thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16 after an "anomaly" in the transportation process led to the vaccines getting too cold.

German drugmaker CureVac on Dec. 14 began late-stage clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which uses the same platform as the vaccines Pfizer and Moderna developed.

AstraZeneca said Dec. 11 that it will begin a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in combination with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

The Ohio Department of Health selected Cardinal Health to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the company said Dec. 14.

Walgreens expects to receive its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21 and will immediately start vaccinating staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

