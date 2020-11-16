The ASC supply chain landscape — 5 key insights

ASCs are rising in popularity among both patients and providers, and their various ownership models create unique challenges and opportunities for supply distributors, according to Jason Pedaci, chief commercial officer of specialty distributor Suture Express.

Five insights from Mr. Pedaci:

1. Due to reimbursement differentials, physicians practicing in the ASC setting may be more price-sensitive than they would be in the hospital setting.

2. ASCs are more likely than hospitals to switch manufacturers, and they require more flexibility than hospitals do.

3. ASCs typically lack sophisticated inventory management systems, unless they are owned by a large health system or involved in a joint venture.

4. ASCs are best served by distributors that specialize in reliable, just-in-time delivery and facilitate smooth ordering and receiving processes.

5. Compared to physicians practicing in hospitals, ASC physicians tend to have more direct influence over purchasing decisions for medical devices and equipment.

