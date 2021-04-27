Supply chain updates for ASC leaders: 5 updates

From personal protective equipment data to FDA clearances, here are five supply chain updates for ASC leaders:

1. Availability of exam gloves is expected to be constrained into 2023, and the usage of surgical and isolation masks tripled between June 2020 and March 2021. Here are 16 things to know about the PPE supply chain one year into the pandemic, according to data from Premier.

.2 Spinal Elements received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Lucent 3D interbody device. This is the company's first clearance in its Lucent 3D line, according to an April 20 news release.

3. Vermont health experts are challenged with ensuring the state has an ample supply for future outbreaks while also making sure the supplies don't expire. Here's how Vermont is dealing with its extra COVID-19 medical supplies.

4. Next Science Limited has received a section 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the sale of its XPERIENCE No Rinse Antimicrobial Solution in the U.S., the company announced April 27.

5. Here are four updates for ASC leaders on the COVID-19 vaccine.

