J&J resumes doses in EU; booster shots likely needed & more: 4 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are four updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Johnson & Johnson said April 20 it is resuming its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union, Norway and Iceland. The European Medicines Agency recommended the vaccine should have a label warning about the rare possibility of blood clots.

2. Half of American adults — 131.2 million people — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of April 18.

3. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said April 15 that people will likely need a third COVID-19 shot six to 12 months after they're fully vaccinated.

4. Most Americans enthusiastic about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive their shots by mid-May, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

