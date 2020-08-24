Medline opens $90M distribution center: 5 things to know

Healthcare supplier Medline Industries opened a $90 million distribution center in Uxbridge, Mass.

Five things to know:

1. The 820,000-square-foot facility was built to meet growing demand in New England and the Northeast region.

2. Medline already employed 250 people at a smaller distribution center in nearby Mansfield, Mass. The new facility accommodates an additional 150 employees, for a total of 400.

3. The Uxbridge distribution center will house tens of thousands of individual products and devices for shipment to hospitals, ASCs, physician offices and other healthcare providers.

4. It is expected to handle more than $800 million in orders annually.

5. In 2020, Medline has delivered more than 9 billion exam gloves, nearly 400 million face masks, cover gowns and isolation gowns, and more than twice the normal volume of hand sanitizer.

