COVID-19 vaccine could come in November, CDC says: 8 quick facts

The CDC sent documents to states saying a COVID-19 vaccination will be available as early as late October or early November, according to a New York Times article.

Eight quick facts:

1. The federal government expects to distribute two potential COVID-19 vaccinations, potentially the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

2. Both vaccines are on accelerated timelines and there is some concern about the rush to distribute the vaccine before the presidential election on Nov. 3. However, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told the Times that this was not the case.

3. The current plans would give healthcare professionals first access to the vaccine; essential workers and national security employees would also have access to the initial dosages.

4. The government anticipates one vaccine will have 2 million doses ready while the other would have around 1 million doses available by early November.

5. The vaccines require cold storage environments.

6. Individuals would need two doses of the vaccine, administered weeks apart.

7. The vaccine would be free for patients, according to the CDC, and providers may not be paid for administrative costs.

8. Healthcare workers may be wary of getting the vaccine if they don't trust efficacy.

