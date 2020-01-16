3 key ways to stay on top of ASC supply chain processes

ASC management software developer Simplify ASC shared tips for effective ASC inventory management.

Three tips:

1. Automate ordering. Ordering supplies needed before a scheduled surgery and ensuring they're delivered on time can be a challenge. Using an automated system can save materials managers time and guarantee accuracy.

2. Ditch manual entry. Working with physician preference items and frequently used items like gloves can present challenges when orders have to be entered manually. Using an automatic ordering system can ensure that depleted supplies are consistently restocked.

3. Use case costing to track spending. Checking inventory supplies with the data from physician preference cards can help ASCs determine the supply costs per case.

