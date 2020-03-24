ASCs offer to share supplies, staff with hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

ASCs and other healthcare facilities are sharing supplies with hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, according to the Pantagraph.

The Bloomington (Ill.) Eye Institute, an ophthalmic surgery center, is offering to share medical supplies with Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Ill., and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Ill., if its supply chain improves. The ASC also is offering its nursing staff to help take care of patients. The practice now only sees patients in emergencies.

Other medical practices in the area, such as dental offices, have offered to share medical supplies with the hospitals as well.

