ASC supply chain tip of the day: Tackle big-ticket items

Ann Castro, BroadJump's vice president of non acute sales, weighed in on the top supply chain opportunities and challenges for ASCs.

Ms. Castro shared the following tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"In order to improve supply chain operations, ASCs need to start by tackling the big-ticket items. Those that handle a surgery center's supply chain needs can often get busy. However, focusing on the areas that might truly be hurting the center’s financial health can have an extremely beneficial outcome. This can be done by using data analytics tools that aggregate all of a center's data into one place, providing an overall view of supply spend, as well as a breakdown by category. This allows a surgery center to decide where to devote their time and resources in order to maximize savings and efficiency."

More articles on supply chain:

3 ways to successfully case cost in ASCs

3 recent updates on Medline

6 ASC supply chain tips

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.