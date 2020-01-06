ASC supply chain tip of the day: Root out hidden costs

Stephanie Martin, vice president of operations and clinical services for Westchester, Ill.-based ASC manager Regent Surgical Health, shared this supply chain tip on Regent's blog.

"ASCs should seek out and eliminate hidden costs within clinical processes, which may have become standardized over time. Careful evaluation can save thousands of dollars being spent inefficiently."

