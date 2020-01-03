3 ASCs & companies seeking supply chain talent

The following ASCs and management companies are looking to hire experienced supply chain managers:

1. SurgCenter at Pima Crossing. The SurgCenter at Pima Crossing in Scottsdale, Ariz. is seeking a materials manager to handle GPO contracts, supply chain and cost containment processes. The ASC seeks a candidate with at least two years of experience in an ASC or hospital. Learn more here.

2. Surgical Care Affiliates. SCA in Birmingham, Ala. is hiring a purchasing cost and inventory manager to act as a liaison between ASCs and supplies and SCA's catalog and purchasing platform, SmartSystem. The preferred candidate has previous experience working in an ASC or the healthcare industry. Read more here.

3. United Surgical Partners International. USPI's Memorial Hermann Surgery Center in Richmond, Texas, is seeking a materials manager and sterile processing director to work with vendors and lead material management performance projects. The ideal candidate has five years of experience in materials management. Learn more about the position here.



More articles on supply chain:

ORHub, eHealth Analytics to unveil cost prediction tool at San Francisco conference

15 ASC supply chain management tips

Supply chain tip of the week: Grow your ASC sustainably

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.