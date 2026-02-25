5 things to know about ASCs, supply chains

As ASCs head into 2026, supply chain strategy is no longer just a back-office function, it is central to financial sustainability and operational stability.

Rising costs, tariff uncertainty, expanding procedure complexity and ongoing device recalls are reshaping how ASCs manage inventory, vendor relationships and case profitability. For operators, the difference between growth and margin erosion may come down to how well they anticipate and adapt to supply chain pressures.

Here are five things to know about ASCs and the supply chain in 2026:

1. Supply costs are climbing — and tariffs are adding pressure: Medical supply chain costs are projected to rise 2.41% in 2026, driven by higher prices for surgical supplies, capital equipment and IT services. Pharmaceutical prices are expected to increase 3.35%, fueled by GLP-1s and CAR-T therapies. Tariffs are compounding the strain: 82% of providers expect import-related costs to rise 15% in the next six months, with some products facing tariffs as high as 245%.

2. Section 232 investigations raise disruption concerns: The Commerce Department’s Section 232 investigation into imported medical equipment, PPE and consumables, which launched Sept. 2 remains under review, with findings expected to inform potential 2026 trade decisions.

In public comments, the American Hospital Association, AdvaMed and the Heart Valve Disease Policy Task Force warned that new tariffs could disrupt access to diagnostic tools, personal protective equipment and FDA-regulated cardiovascular technologies. Industry groups cautioned that supply shifts require multi-year timelines and major capital investment, and that added costs could strain hospitals and ASCs already facing workforce and expense pressures.

3. Case-costing and inventory tech are helping ASCs control spend: As financial pressure mounts, ASC leaders told Becker’s that technology, particularly ASC-specific software platforms, inventory management systems and data analytics tools, is playing a central role in managing rising costs.

Leaders cited real-time case-costing tools that provide visibility into supply use and procedure-level profitability, inventory systems that track medical supply spending per case and analytics dashboards that monitor cost-per-case and materials utilization. Several said these tools are helping align surgeons around supply standardization, reduce waste and support more strategic vendor negotiations.

4. Procedure growth is increasing cost and supply complexity: ASC leaders predict continued growth in both the volume and complexity of outpatient procedures, particularly in orthopedics and cardiology. As more advanced cases shift to ASCs, operators are emphasizing tighter expense management, from product utilization and OR efficiency to cash-flow discipline, to protect margins amid rising supply costs and lower reimbursement rates.

Vendors are also partnering more closely with ASCs as Medicare expands the list of approved procedures, ensuring access to hospital-grade equipment and devices in outpatient settings. As ASCs take on more complex cases, supply planning, vendor alignment and cost control are becoming central to financial sustainability.

5. Device recalls remain a supply chain risk in 2026: Medical device recalls continued throughout 2025, affecting cardiovascular implants, infusion pumps, anesthesia equipment and monitoring systems. Reported recalls included Class I actions tied to infusion pumps and balloon tamponade tubes, safety alerts involving defibrillation leads linked to deaths and injuries, and manufacturing defects affecting stents, pacemakers and heart pumps.

For ASCs heading into 2026, ongoing recall activity highlights the importance of inventory tracking, vendor communication and rapid compliance response when products are corrected or pulled.