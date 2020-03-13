ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prepare for disruption

Understanding the risk of disruptions in an ASC supply chain takes time, planning and continuous assessment, according to Cheryl Poplaski, Vizient's senior director of supply chain operations.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Know where your key products are manufactured, warehoused and distributed so that you can better anticipate issues that may affect the manufacturers’ ability to fill or deliver supplies, and understand your product usage patterns and plan for them."

