ASC supply chain tip of the day: Have a strategy to deal with disruption

When supply chain shortages occur, ASCs can take steps to a stay ahead of disruptions, according to Cheryl Poplaski, senior director of supply chain operations for healthcare services company Vizient.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Understanding the risk of disruptions in your supply chain takes time, planning and continuous assessment. In every instance, it’s important to ensure that you have the information needed to manage the delay and deploy a mitigation strategy," she said. "Assess your risk during times of potential disruptions, such as hurricanes or other inclement weather, in conjunction with suppliers to understand their business continuity plan."

To submit a supply chain tip for consideration, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com.

More articles on supply chain:

ASC operator partners with medical equipment software provider

C-arms slimming down for use in outpatient surgery centers

Medline open sales support hub in Chicago suburb

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.