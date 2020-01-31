3 insights on how ASCs can improve cost, care management

ASCs are going to play an integral role in joint replacement as more procedures migrate to the surgery center space. A column in AJMC shared insights into how ASCs can improve cost and care management.

What you should know:

1. Have patients complete preoperative tasks online to save time on paperwork.

2. Manage the small costs in orthopedic procedures and work toward making corrections or substitutions to decrease the costs.

3. Pay close attention to opportunities to earn reimbursement for implants.

Read the rest of the article here.

