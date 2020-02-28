3 ways to improve ASC revenue cycle performance

Even if an ASC is performing well, there can still be room for revenue cycle improvement, according to ASC software developer Surgical Information Systems.



Three things to know:

1. Use technology. ASCs should consider using their revenue cycle software to streamline existing processes. There might be functions not currently in use that could be helpful.

2. Set goals. Revenue cycle staff can set individual professional goals to work toward that can help push the entire department forward.

3. Communicate with patients. Patients should be aware of their financial obligations before arriving at the surgery center on the day of their procedure. ASC revenue cycle staff should make it a priority to communicate with patients to get payment squared away as soon as possible.

